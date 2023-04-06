BOSTON — You wanted a real baseball game Boston Red Sox fans, with improved starting pitching, that lasts about 2.5 hours?
Well, you got it, finally, on Wednesday’s getaway, afternoon tilt.
Your team also got swept at the hands of a not-so-respected Pittsburgh Pirates team, which held the Red Sox record-breaking offense to seven runs over three chilly, New England, April days.
At 2-4, it doesn’t look good, fitting the moniker “getaway day” to a T.
Well, I got some news for you. It might get worse, a little bit, before it gets better.
And by worse, I’m not talking record-wise, I’m more talking role-wise.
This team has a lot of moving parts and moving parts, in Boston, take time to find their intended homes.
To put this in perspective, former Red Sox manager Joe Morgan once asked me this:
“Would you rather have a guy that goes 0-for-3 for two days and then 3-for-3 the other day or would you rather have the guy that goes 1-for-3 every day?”
My thinking was, “I think we’d probably win the game with the 3-for-3 day,” so I chose that one.
Morgan snapped: “Wrong answer! I want the guy who will get you one hit every day. I like knowing what I’m getting.”
Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t yet know what he’s getting, beyond a bunch of players that are pretty good, some very good.
But most are in roles they’ve never played before.
Sticking with the players that run, hit and field, I say there are only three, possibly four players who are comfortable in their skin as of today, in their roles — Rafael Devers, Justin Turner, Adam Duvall and, possibly, Alex Verdugo.
They are pros. They are experienced in big games. and they are suited to be doing exactly what they’re doing.
The others, who have had some early struggles? Not yet.
As in:
Tristan Casas is being asked to play a lot and do a lot, which he hasn’t proven just yet. Will he be good? I’d bet on him. The 2018 first round pick is not yet that No. 3 hitter, with 25 homers. That might be later in the summer or even 2024.
Kiké Hernandez is the starting shortstop for the Boston Red Sox. He is replacing Xander Bogaerts, for now, and with that comes pressure he didn’t have filling in as a center fielder. Moving him to the back of the lineup was probably done to take some “shortstop” pressure off.
Christian Arroyo, as an everyday second baseman, is a question mark. While he added value as a utility player, primarily at second base, over his time here, he has, despite his experience, never been an everyday player.
Masataka Yoshida showed a lot in the World Baseball Classic as the runner-up MVP behind Japan legend/teammate Shohei Ohtani, thus expectations have probably risen for the 29-year-old “rookie.” He is expected to instantly be a “dude,” and that’s not easy in the MLB, never mind Boston.
Reese McGuire isn’t replacing a legend, but Christian Vazquez was pretty darn good at both fielding his position and hitting. McGuire’s importance is more at the plate, handling a pitching staff without anything close to a personality.
Those are a lot of question marks that might never be answered. Assuming Yoshida finds his way, the Red Sox will be depending on a lot of uncertainty in the field, never mind the pitching staff.
The Red Sox showed something the first three games against the Orioles, scoring nine runs in each tilt.
That is abnormal and already has slowed down. But it shows potential, and the expectations are somewhere in between the last three games, especially the last two.
The pitching has improved. Help is coming with Garrett Whitlock returning as probably its best talent. and let’s be honest, Red Sox pitching was the biggest scare through four games.
But the everyday lineup is different. That’s supposed to be the strength of this team.
Stay tuned, though. Questions marks are still too prevalent.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.