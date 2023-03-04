ANDOVER — The rest of the state, as in the Division 1 girls basketball programs, got a glimpse at what they’re going to be facing for the next two weeks.
An undefeated Andover High girls basketball team, now 22-0, which was off the previous 11 days, had no rust whatsoever in a 66-38 win over Acton-Boxboro in the Division 1 Round of 32 on Friday night at Dunn Gymnasium.
Even worse for the competition was this little nugget: the Warriors jumped out to an 11-4 lead just over two minutes into the game, with only one girl scoring all of those 11 points.
And that girl’s her name wasn’t Anna Foley. Or even their top No. 2 option, Amelia Hanscom.
It was fellow senior and Eagle-Tribune All-Star Marissa Kobelski, who had three offensive rebounds and put-backs over that dominating early segment.
“Honestly, on this team, Anna and Amelia are not only unselfish and always willing to pass to the open player, but they are both so confident,” said Kobelski. “We all feed off that. I know I do. I didn’t really do anything special there, just made a few shots.”
Andover jumped to early leads of 22-7 and 33-13 before A-B pulled it to 37-20 at half. But that was as close as they got as it got to 46-22 and 55-27 before the starters left the game after three quarters.
Of course, Foley and Hanscom did their parts after Kobelski’s early work, too.
Foley scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds. Hansom had nine points and five rebounds. Both had four assists, too.
“They’re just too tough, not only for us, but any team,” said A-B coach Jesus Rodriguez. “We tried to make things difficult. You can try to take away two or three things teams like to do and be in the game. But they have other players that can hurt you, like (Kobelski). They were too good.”
Worried about the “rust,” Andover had a plan of attack against the No. 32-ranked team.
Attack early and attack often.
“They can score as well as anybody, but they really hurt you with their defense,” said Rodriguez. “We just couldn’t penetrate enough. They’re big and athletic. We’re a tough team, and they just don’t give you easy shots.”
Andover High was able to rest the starters, particularly the seniors, for the last 11 minutes of action.
And that group did a lot of cheering for the second-teamers, including when freshman Kiera Lenihan scored her first varsity point from the free throw line.
“We are very close,” said Hanscom, who is headed to Colby College in the fall. “We are family. We care about each. and some of the girls don’t get a lot of time, so it was fun rooting them on.”
Rodriguez thinks the state title will be won by Andover if what he saw on Friday night continues.
“They have it all, especially a player like Foley, who most teams can’t match up with,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve seen her since she was in middle school. She can kill you in so many ways. She hit a three-pointer. She drives. and then everybody else they have? Good luck.”
Andover coach Alan Hibino, who is close with Rodriguez, appreciates the compliment, but there is a lot of work to do.
“We played well tonight, but now we have to do it again,” said Hibino. “We are not going to look past our next game. That’s the biggest one we play this year. I’m happy right now. Back to work tomorrow.”
Andover 66, Acton-Boxborough 38
Division 1 Round of 32
Acton-Boxboro (38): Patrick 6-4-16, Baytamias 1-0-3, Lammey 2-0-4, Bartlett 0-2-2, Newcomb 3-1-9, Shumdora 2-0-4. Totals 13-7-38
Andover (66): Arissa Dorelas 2-0-5, Cate Margolis 0-0-0, Marissa Kobelski 5-3-13, Ella Seymour 0-0-0, Michaela Buckley 1-0-2, Kiera Lenihan 0-0-0, Amelia Hanscom 4-1-9, Ari White 2-0-6, Catherine Lenihan 0-0-0, Kathleen Yates 1-0-2, Gloria Igwe 0-0-0, Ella Vidoni 3-3-10, Madeline Osborne 1-0-2, Anna Foley 7-1-16. Totals 29-9-66
3-pointers: A-B — Baytamias; Andover — White 2, Dorelas, Vidoni, Foley
Acton-Boxborough (15-9): 7 13 7 11 — 38
Andover (22-0): 22 15 18 11 — 66
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.