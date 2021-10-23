WOLFEBORO -- Undefeated Timberlane football continued its dominant assault on the New Hampshire Division 2 scene on Friday night, rolling past winless Kingswood 49-0.
Owls running back Dan Post needed just three carries to rush for 93 yards and touchdowns of 41 yards and 28 yards. Fellow starting back Dom Pallaria carried twice for 38 yards, including a 21-yard score.
Adding ground touchdowns were Edward Digiulio (43 yards) and John Fabrizio (12 yards) as Timberlane rushed for 261 yards on just 14 attempts as a team (18.6 yards per carry).
Owls QB Gary Shivell chipped in with a 26-yard TD pass to Ethan Stewart, and Jaden Mwangi returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown.
Timberlane improved to 8-0, and will go for a perfect regular season on Friday, hosting Milford (7 p.m.)
Timberlane 49, Kingswood 0
Timberlane (8-0): 21 14 7 7 — 49
Kingswood (0-8): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
T — Dom Pallaria 21 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
T — Jared Mwangi 52 punt return (Bloom kick)
T — Ethan Stewart 16 pass from Gary Shivell (Bloom kick)
Second Quarter
T — Dan Post 41 run (Bloom kick)
T — Post 28 run (Bloom kick)
Third Quarter
T — Edward Digiulio 43 run (Bloom kick)
Fourth Quarter
T — John Fabrizio 12 run (Bloom kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane — Dan Post 3-93, Edward Digiulio 2-50, Jake Basnett 1-45, Dom Pallaria 2-38, Austin Patnaude 3-16, John Fabrizio 2-14, Jeremy Mlocek 1-5
PASSING: Timberlane — Gary Shivell 3-3-0, 54
RECEIVING: Timberlane — Matt Williams 1-24, Ethan Stewart 1-16, Jared Mwangi 1-14
