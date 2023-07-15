O’BRIEN TO HNIB
Methuen High Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie Owen O’Brien has been selected to play in the Hockey Night in Boston Major Showcase, the school reports. O’Brien is coming off a huge sophomore season for the Rangers, where he posted a 2.42 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.
Plenty more locals will be announced for the HNIB Boys Showcase, which will run from July 27-30 at the Worcester Ice Center
DAVIDOWICZ A CHAMP
Congrats go out to Bradford’s Cam Davidowicz, who helped lead the New England Free Jacks to their first Major League Rugby championship. The Free Jacks beat the San Diego Legion 25-24 in last week’s championship game, the first in team history.
Strangely enough, a halftime performance at the MLR title game was “DJ Diesel,” also known as NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal
DACCORD RE-UPS
North Andover’s Joey Daccord has signed a two-year contract extension with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. The deal is with $1.2 million per year, the Kraken’s Twitter page (@seattlekraken) reported.
Daccord appeared in five games for the Kraken this past season, going 2-1-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average. He also led Seattle’s AHL affiliate — the Coachella Valley Firebirds — to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Final. He had a 2.38 GAA with three shutouts in the regular season and a 2.22 GAA with three more shutouts in the playoffs. He also developed a massive fanbase for the first-year Firebirds.
COACH GOES FLYING
A classic video came out of Andover Youth Football Camp this past week, courtesy of Golden Warriors assistant coach Shawn Theriault.
The video shows camper Misael Agosto sending Andover High head coach E.J. Perry III flying onto the Eugene V. Lovely Field turf during a blocking drill. The MVC should look out for Agosto in the future, and props to coach Perry for getting up afterwards.
To see the video, check out my Twitter page.
CHASE HONORED
Pinkerton Academy head boys basketball coach David Chase was inducted into the National High School Basketball Coaches Court of Honor this past week. Chase recently closed out his third season as Astros head coach, leading them to the Division 1 state title game. He’s been a head hoops coach for 37 years.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
