Ahlers to Keene State
Salem High baseball and football Eagle-Tribune All-Star Tommy Ahlers will continue his baseball career at Keene State, the Blue Devils’ baseball Twitter page (@shsbdbaseball) announced.
Last spring, the outfielder hit .383 with 16 stolen bases, nine doubles and 12 RBIs and was named All-New Hampshire Division 1.
Plenty of Division 3 football programs would have loved to bring in Ahlers. He ran for 1,056 yards, scored 15 touchdowns and was named all-NH Division 1 as a defensive back in the fall.
Roche joins BU
Former Andover High and Babson College field hockey and softball star Tori Roche has joined the coaching staff for the Boston University field hockey team, the Terriers announced last week. Roche spent the 2020 season as a volunteer assistant for BU, before serving as top assistant for Tufts University last fall.
Central hires Pino
Central Catholic announced that it has hired former Raiders standout Vanessa Pino as its interim head girls varsity lacrosse coach for the 2022 season.
A 2015 Central graduate, Pino went on to star at Lasell College, where she was a three-time GNAC All-Conference first team selection. The Methuen native scored 163 goals and added 99 assists at Lasell. She served as an assistant coach for Central Catholic last spring.
Pino is not to be confused with recently-hired North Andover girls lacrosse coach and former Scarlet Knights star Jenn Pino.
MIAA rankings
The MIAA released its latest power rankings on Friday, and unbeaten Andover boys basketball (16-0) and girls basketball (15-0) are both the top-ranked team in their respective Division 1 polls. The Central Catholic boys (14-4) and girls (13-4) are both ranked No. 7 in Division 1.
In girls hockey, Andover (11-5-1) is ranked eighth in Division 2 and Kat Yelsits and Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (9-6-2) are No. 11 in Division 1. For the boys, Central Catholic (8-6-1) is No. 16.
Methuen lax captains
The Methuen boys lacrosse team has announced that Braeden Carter, Will McKinnon and David Rizzo have been named captains for the 2022 season.
McKinnon and Carter were both top receivers on the Ranger football team that advanced to the Division 1 quarterfinals in the fall, upsetting Everett. McKinnon also delivered a breakout wrestling season. Rizzo was All-MVC second team last spring.
Multi-sport champs
Of the 106 players on the Rams and Bengals rosters for Super Bowl LVI last week, only 10% were football-only athletes in high school, according to Maxpreps.com. By contrast, 56% were two-sport athletes, including LA QB Matthew Stafford (football/baseball) and 32% were three-sport athletes, including Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow (football/basketball/track).
