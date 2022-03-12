Nationals Champ
The Andover High girls 4x200 relay finished the winter with a bang, winning the Rising Stars title at New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Armory in New York City on Friday.
The team of Haley Carver, Peyton Levental, Olivia Foster and anchor Jodi Parrott won in 1:45.32, topping runner-up Union Catholic of New Jersey (1:45.70).
“It means so much to us to win this title because my teammates and I definitely weren’t expecting to win!” said Foster. “It was such a happy moment for all of us because we have worked so hard for this so it’s a huge accomplishment running our best time and winning the last 4x200 all of us will ever run together.”
The time was a PR for the group, besting the 1:46.72 to win All-States.
“Coming into this meet we weren’t given the seeds of the other teams, so we weren’t sure how we would do,” said Parrott. “There was no better way to top off an amazing season for this relay. Running at the Armory is unmatched, I know I’m going to remember this for years to come.”
Horan to Franklin Pierce
Former Methuen High star Matt Horan will play his college hockey at Franklin Pierce, he announced on Twitter.
Horan played this winter for the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs junior premier team, tallying 22 goals and 31 assists in 43 games. He had 22 goals and 57 points in two years at Methuen High (2016-18).
Two-sport Hollingsworth
Ex-Methuen High great Kaia Hollingsworth is a rare two-sport college athlete, and she’s starting in both at Salem State University.
The sophomore recently wrapped up a winter as the Vikings’ co-starting goalie in hockey (3.39 goals-against average). Last week, she kicked off the women’s lacrosse season. The attacker has five goals in four games.
Drew honored
Wheaton College star goalie John Drew of North Andover was recently named New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week. In four games, Drew had a 5.42 goals-against average for 6-0 Wheaton. Drew was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star for North Andover High last spring.
Gatorade Honors
Brooks School star Taina Mair was named Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The Boston College basketball recruit averaged 24.5 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists this winter, leading Brooks to a 24-0 NEPSAC season.
