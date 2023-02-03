NEW POWER RANKINGS
The MIAA dropped its latest Power Rankings on Friday afternoon, and Andover girls basketball and Lawrence boys hoops still top the fields. All records are heading into Friday’s action.
Alan Hibino‘s Golden Warriors (14-0) are once again the No. 1 team in Division 1, with Hannah Martin and North Andover at No. 10 (8-5).
In boys basketball, Jesus Moore‘s Lawrence (15-1) squad again tops Division 1, while Central Catholic (10-3) is No. 3 and Zach Wolinski and North Andover are No. 7 (9-4).
For girls hockey, Eliza O’Sullivan and surging Andover (10-2-2) remained the No. 3 team in Division 2. Over in Division 1, HPNA (10-4-1) is up to No. 5, with Methuen/Tewksbury (8-4-1) at No. 14.
Finally, in boys hockey, Central Catholic (8-6-1) is an area-best No. 14 and Andover (6-4-1) is No. 20.
KNIGHTS RECORD-SETTER
Congrats go out to North Andover senior captain Camden Reiland, who set the Scarlet Knights indoor track school record in the 2-mile in 9:39.19 at Wednesday’s MVC dual meet. That broke the previous record, owned by Knights great Alex Kramer.
The overall school record in the 2-milie is owned by Scarlet Knights senior Ryan Connolly, who ran a 9:17.01 at outdoor track All-States last spring.
WILLIAMS TO FRANKLIN PIERCE
Timberlane’s Matt Williams will play college football at Franklin Pierce, he recently announced on Twitter. The senior receiver/defensive back was a starter on 2021’s Division 2 state champions and 2022’s Division 1 semifinalists. He scored four touchdowns and had 277 receiving yards in 2022.
5-STAR RECRUITS
Is Massachusetts’ status in college football recruiting growing? Two of the top 30-ranked recruits in the country — as rated by 24/7sports.com — are from the bay state. They’re Georgia recruit Joenel Aguero of St. John’s Prep/Lynn at No. 29 and Miami recruit Samson Okunlola of Brockton/Thayer Academy at No. 20.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.