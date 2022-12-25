WETTERWALD TO TRINITY
Andover High standout senior receiver/defensive back/kicker Andrew Wetterwald will play his college football at Trinity College (Hartford, Conn.), he has announced on Twitter.
After losing much of his junior year to a torn ACL, Wetterwald had a breakout season this past fall. He caught 19 passes for 372 yards and a team-high six TD catches and ran for a 17-yard touchdown. He was also 6 of 7 on field goals (long of 37 yards), made 42 PATs, averaged 46.9 yards a kickoff and made nine tackles.
BRILLIANT NIGHT
In case you missed it (like I did initially), North Andover boys hockey junior goalie Troy Takesian turned in a whopping 49 saves — on 50 shots — against Tewksbury last week.
Takesian — who has started every game for the Knights since the start of last season — earned the No. 2 star of the game as his team fell 1-0.
GOOD FOR NECC, DUFFY
As an alum of Nothern Essex Community College (go Knights!), I strongly applaud the school for announcing that longtime Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Dave Dyer has been selected to NECC athletic Hall of Fame.
“Duffy” Dyer was a fierce advocate for NECC sports during his time at the paper, often fighting — sometimes with his fellow writers, even me — to give the college’s athletic programs respect and more coverage. and that was long before his son played soccer for the Knights. He loves NECC and its sports team, and the Knights love him.
HNIB RANKINGS
Hockey Night in Boston (hnibnews.com) has released its first Massachusetts high school hockey rankings of the year, and only a pair of local girls teams appear. The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls are ranked No. 6 in Division 1, while Sarah Oteri‘s Methuen/Tewksbury girls are No. 10 in Division 1. No boys teams are ranked.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season now in full swing, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
