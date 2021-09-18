COACH BEDE
Virginia Tech basketball captain Wabissa Bede of North Andover, who earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in four years, was named an assistant at Texas A&M. He's joining his old coach Buzz Williams.
BOW TRAGEDY
The Bow (N.H.) football program suffered a devastating loss as teammate Nicholas Ouellette and his 6-year-old brother died in a Sept. 10 auto accident. Their father, the driver, Bow school resource officer Thomas Ouellette, survived.
PELHAM KINDNESS
It was touching that the Pelham boys soccer team all wore jerseys with "Ouellette" on the back when the Pythons played at Bow.
BABY STANTON
Former Salem High great Nate Stanton just had his fourth boy. The Londonderry High basketball coach and wife, Veronica, welcomed Maxwell Kolbe Stanton into the world. He was 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
R.I.P. ISAIAH
Prayers to ex-Central basketball coach Rick, Nicky and Janessa Nault on the passing of their courageous and beloved son/brother. Isaiah Nault, 19, who died Sept. 7 of Mitochondrial Disease. The "The Mayor of Seven Hills Residential Center" joins his little brother Avery in heaven. A gofundme has been started: search "support-the-naults."
QUARTER CENTURY
Timberlane's 14th-year head football coach Kevin Fitzgerald was honored by the NHIAA for 25 years of coaching. He's also co-coach of the Owls' baseball team.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill cross country's Emily Colantuoni (18 tomorrow), Methuen softball's Brooke Tardugno (17 tomorrow), Central football manager Michael Lane (18 Wednesday), Pingree lacrosse's Hazen Pike of Haverhill (19 Wednesday), Central soccer's Lauren Sanchez (16 Thursday) and Andover volleyball's Marissa Kobelski (17 Friday).
CLASSLESS DOLPHINS
Can't believe after their win Sunday at New England, the Miami Dolphins wouldn't make rookie tight end Hunter Long of Exeter available to his hometown Seacoast Media Group. Total bush league.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
