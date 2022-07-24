DAVIDOWICZ TOP ROOKIE
Bradford’s Cam Davidowicz has been named Rookie of the Year for the New England Free Jacks of Major League Rugby. Davidowicz, a Whittier Tech graduate, helped lead the Free Jacks to the MLR Eastern Conference Finals in 2022. He was also named team “Fans Player of the Year.”
MEUSE STEPS DOWN
Bill Meuse has stepped down as Lawrence High boys and girls spring track coach, he announced last week.
Since Meuse took the job in 2013, the Lancers have produced some of the fastest athlete in region history. That includes the area’s all-time leaders in the 100-meter dash, Jerimil German (10.74 in 2019), and 200-meter, Jordany Volquez (21.18 in 2022). Volquez is also No. 2 all-time in the 110 hurdles (13.94 in 2022).
Meuse also previously served as Lawrence indoor track coach.
CENTRAL’S MCCARTHY HONORED
Former Central Catholic (class of 2017) star Cara McCarthy of Bentley University has been named to the Northeast-10 Women’s Lacrosse Academic All-Conference Team.
The Salem resident tallied 33 goals and 12 assists in 16 games this spring. She finished her career 10th in Bentley history in goals (114 goals), 12th in points (135) and fifth in draw controls (155). She missed the 2020 season due to injury.
FISHER CATS SCHOLARSHIPS
Pinkerton 2022 graduates Madeline Frank and Ryan Divelbiss were honored with New Hampshire Fisher Cats Scholar-Athlete Scholarships. Each of the 10 recipients took home a $2,500 scholarship.
Boston College-bound Frank was captain of the varsity tennis and alpine race teams, while also playing varsity soccer. She was a member of the Students for Environmental Club, the National Honor Society, and the Leadership Council of Athletes.
Divelbiss, who’s headed to Bentley, was a three-year captain of the varsity swimming team and member of the varsity soccer team. He was class treasurer and Officer at Large of the student council and a member of the National Honor Society.
CONNERS-MCCARTHY NO. 98
Brooks football star Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Andover has been ranked the No. 98 “athlete” recruit in the country for the class of 2023 by recruiting website on3.com.
The University of Buffalo commit is ranked a three-star — out of five — recruit, the No. 15 overall recruit in Massachusetts and No. 1,542 overall recruit in the country. McCarthy excelled as a receiver (33 catches, 604 yards) and linebacker (35 tackles, four sacks) last fall.
