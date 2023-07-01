ONE WIN AWAY
Bradford’s Cam Davidowicz and the New England Free Jacks will host the Major League Rugby Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday (5:30 p.m.) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy. The Free Jacks (14-2) will face Old Glory DC (7-1-8). A win would send New England to its first championship game in team history. They also made the semifinals last summer.
Davidowicz, a 25-year-old Whittier Tech and Plymouth State alum and successful farmer, is in his second season as a top flanker for the Free Jacks. He was named the team’s Rookie of the Year last year, after spending 2021 in the team’s developmental program.
WHITE WINS GATORADE POY
For the second straight spring, Phillips Academy’s Thomas White has been named the Massachusetts Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior left-handed pitcher led the Big Blue to a 13-6 record and a trip to the Central New England Prep School Baseball League semifinals.
White posted a 5-2 record on the mound with a 1.66 ERA, striking out 95 batters and allowing just 10 hits in 42.0 innings pitched. Also the 2021-22 Gatorade Massachusetts Baseball Player of the Year.
He is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2023 by Perfect Game, and the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft class according to Baseball America. So, with the draft only eight days away, White will soon be making a big decision.
STANLEY CUP TO MERRIMACK VALLEY
The Bruins may have fallen short, but the Stanley Cup will be making a visit to the Merrimack Valley this summer. Vegas Golden Knights center and Chelmsford native Jack Eichel will bring the Cup to Skate 3 in Tyngsboro on July 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. He had six goals and 20 assists in the 2023 playoffs.
CAPTAINS CORNER
The spring sports season might be over, but we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
