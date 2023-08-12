RAIDERS ANNOUNCE COLLEGE CHOICES
A few Central Catholic incoming seniors announced their college sports commitments this week.
Raiders hockey and baseball standout Brady Rickenbach will continue his baseball career at Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.) Rickenbach hit .303 with 16 RBIs for the Raiders this past spring and was a top forward in hockey.
Central lacrosse standout Ryan Tighe will play for Salve Regina (Newport, R.I.) A midfielder, Tight notched 48 ground balls in the spring.
Finally, Raider lacrosse standout Jake Lydon will play for Rivier University (Nashua, N.H.) The goalie first-year starter made 193 saves in the spring.
BLACKOUT IS BACK
Windham High football will play its annual — and beloved — “Blackout Cancer Game” on Sept. 29, hosting Londonderry High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The game benefits “Project Blackout,” which has the goal to, “blackout childhood cancer.”
Last year’s game, a win over Salem, drew an estimated 6,000 fans. If you’re going, arrive very early. Don’t make the same mistake I did last year!
BOBO UPDATE
I noted in the Friday Eagle-Tribune that former North Andover resident Jake Bobo was making major waves in Seattle Seahawks training camp this summer. He proved me 100 percent correct in Seattle’s preseason opener.
Bobo caught three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, and drew rave reviews from the announcers, in the Seahawks’ 24-13 win over Minnesota Vikings. Not a bad NFL debut for the 6-foot-4 receiver out of UCLA.
MADDEN AND FRY
Former Brooks and Pentucket star Pat Freiermuth has been rated an 85 (out of 99) in the much-anticipated “Madden Rankings” for the upcoming “Madden 24” video game.
Freiermuth’s ranked as the No. 8 best tight end. He’s only topped by Travis Kelce (99), George Kittle (96), Mark Andrews (95), T.J. Hockenson (90), Dallas Goedert (89), Kyle Pitts (87) and Darren Waller (86).
CAPTAINS CORNER
The fall sports season might just be opening the preseason, but we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
