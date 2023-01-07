CENTRAL DUAL, BEAL HONORED
The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) All-State Coaches Football Team was recently released, and a trio of locals were honored.
The Central Catholic duo of Notre Dame-bound 2022 Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year linebacker Preston Zinter and UMass Amherst-bound Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive lineman Jaden Wiggins were both named to the team.
Also selected was three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Andover running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal. At last check, he was still weighing his football future.
Only 26 total players were selected for the team.
CROSBY TO SILVER KNIGHTS
Former North Andover High star and current UMass Lowell freshman Trevor Crosby will play his summer baseball in 2023 for the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England, the team announced on Twitter.
Crosby was a four-year starter for the Scarlet Knights. Last spring as a senior, the shortstop hit .323 with 12 RBIs and earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors. He is currently listed as an infielder/outfield on the UMass Lowell roster.
GOLINI HITS 100
Former Methuen/Tewksbury hockey star and current Saint Anselm grad student Kelly Golini notched her 100th career college point with an assist against Merrimack College. The winger entered the weekend with 52 goals and 49 assists in 116 career college games. She scored 156 goals for the Red Rangers.
CONWAY TO WORLDS
Congrats go out to Worcester State hockey star Clare Conway, the daughter of longtime Eagle-Tribune assistant sports editor and page designer Kevin Conway, who has been named to Team USA for the upcoming World University Games. The tournament will take place in Lake Placid, N.Y., from January 12-22.
Conway, a Billerica native, has scored 32 goals and added 20 assists in two seasons (34 games) for Worcester State. Before that, she played for Becker College, notching 25 goals and 32 assists in 63 games.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season now in full swing, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
