Central duo pick Bucs
A pair of Central Catholic standouts have chosen the Massachusetts Maritime Academy as their college football home.
All-Merrimack Valley Conference defensive back/receiver Kolten Williams announced he will play football for the Buccaneers. After a self-described slow start to the fall, Williams intercepted a pair of passes in the state semifinal win over St. John’s Prep. He returned a pick for a touchdown on Thanksgiving.
Joining Williams at Mass. Maritime will be offensive lineman Mathew St. Hilaire. The 5-foot-11, 242-pounder excelled protecting All-Scholastic QB Ayden Pereira.
There were two locals on the 2021 Mass. Maritime roster, former Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive lineman Josh Rousseau of Haverhill and Whittier and defensive back Stevenson Theosmy of Lawrence.
A quick study
It didn’t take long for Methuen football/lacrosse star Will McKinnon to pick up wrestling. The senior first-year grappler scored his first career pin on Saturday in a quad meet, according to the Methuen athletics Twitter page (@methuensports).
McKinnon was an All-MVC receiver/defensive back for the Rangers in the fall (29 catches, 459 yards). He will play lacrosse at Assumption.
Romano stands out
Former Methuen High football star and Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Anthony Romano had an impressive freshman season for Hobart College. The linebacker made 21 tackles, three for a loss, in 10 games. He also had an interception and blocked a kick.
If you want to see a highlight reel of his fall, check out Romano’s Twitter page (@_anthonyromano).
Reaching 1,000
Congrats go out to Merrimack College women’s basketball player Mayson Kimball, who became the 29th player in program history to top 1,000 career points. The grad student forward accomplished the feat by scoring 29 points on Saturday against Central Connecticut State. She is averaging 13.5 points a game.
My HOF Vote
In case you were wondering, and unless you’re my wife the odds are you weren’t, here’s who I would vote for if I had an MLB Hall of Fame vote:
Having lived and watched baseball through the 1990’s, I long ago made peace with the fact that most players were using PEDs. So, with that in mind, I would vote for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez and Alex Rodriguez. A hall of fame without them is farcical.
David Ortiz is the greatest clutch hitter, maybe ever. Curt Schilling, like him or not, is the greatest clutch pitcher of his generation. Both get my imaginary vote.
Otherwise, I could be tempted to vote for Gary Sheffield, Jeff Kent, Todd Helton and maybe Torri Hunter.
