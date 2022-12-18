DUO TO MERRIMACK?
A pair of local stars could be playing their college football close to home.
Central Catholic Eagle-Tribune All-Stars linebacker Sean Mercuri and defensive back/running back Matthias Latham have both received offers from Division 1 Merrimack College football, they announced on their Twitter pages.
Mercuri — whose brother Mike starred for Merrimack — made 106 tackles and six sacks for Central this past fall. Latham made 58 tackles, ran for 638 yards and scored 11 touchdowns for the Raiders.
BACK ON MARKET
Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker Jackson Conners-McCarthy has decided to reopen his college football recruiting, he announced on Twitter last week. He had previously committed to play for Division 1-A University of Buffalo, but is now exploring other opportunities.
The Andover resident is coming off a monster senior season for Brooks, when he made 22 tackles, two sacks and intercepted two passes while catching 22 passes for 386 yards and four TDs.
OFF TO NOTRE DAME
Central Catholic senior and 2022 Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year Preston Zinter will enroll at Notre Dame a semester early, joining the Fighting Irish in January, according to InsideNDSports.com
The practice — common among bigtime college football recruits — will allow Zinter to participate in Notre Dame’s offseason activities and prepare for the 2023 season.
Zinter is coming off a terrific senior season, when he turned in a whopping 116 tackles (9.7 per game), nine tackles for loss and one sack.
BIG SEASON FOR DONATIO
Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive back Nick Donatio (Central Catholic class of 2020), delivered a stellar season for Colby College football. The junior finished third on the team in tackles (54), added 36 solo tackles, and led Colby with three interceptions. The Salem, N.H., native made a season-high 13 tackles against Tufts.
In two seasons as a starter, Donatio has made 124 tackles and 10 passes defended.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter season just underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.