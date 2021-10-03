Central alums make history
Colby College football beat Amherst for the first time in 26 years, 10-7, and a trio of former Central Catholic standouts played major roles.
Starting safety Nick Donatio registered eight tackles, top linebacker Mark Kassis had two sacks and six tackles and starting short snapper Nick Mueller executed both of his snaps perfectly, including on the game-winning field goal.
All three are from the Central class of 2020, Donatio and Kassis were Eagle-Tribune All-Stars as seniors and Mueller was All-MVC.
FRY’S NFL FIRST
In case you missed it, Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth scored his first NFL touchdown in last Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers 27-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Freiermuth caught a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger and plowed over two defenders for a 4-yard TD. It was Roethlisberger’s 399th career TD pass.
Through three games, Freiermuth has caught 8 passes for 82 yards and has looked strong as a blocker.
RECORD BOOKS
Boston Herald high school sports guru Dan Ventura recently released a list of the state’s all-time passing leaders, and a few locals made the list.
Former Andover star EJ Perry IV ranked in a tie for No. 1 in touchdown passes in a single season (47), and was No. 2 in career TD passes (114) and career passing yards (8,726).
Other locals on the career passing yards list were Lawrence’s Nelson “Milwaukee” Valerio (16th, 5,870), North Andover’s Brandon Walsh (19th, 5,238), Central Catholic’s Bret Edwards (25th, 4,549), Mike Milano (27th, 4,507) and Matt Cassano (30th, 4,400) and Andover’s CJ Scarpa (29th, 4,429).
DUDEK BACK IN WORCESTER
Former Pinkerton Academy hockey star JD Dudek has signed a new deal with the Worcester Railers, the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. Dudek appeared in 27 games for the Railers in 2019-20, tallying two goals and 10 assists in an injury-plagued season.
More recently, Dudek played 16 games for Bodens HF in Sweden, scoring seven goals.
TD DROUGHT
Patriots default No. 1 receiver Jakobi Meyers is the first player in NFL history to have more than 52 career receptions without catching a touchdown. More amazing, he has 104 career catches, so he’s doubled the record.
Meyers, who played some QB at NC State, has thrown two NFL touchdown passes, one each to Cam Newton and Rex Burkhead.
