DURAN HOPES FOR BREAKOUT
Central Catholic star hurdler Janessa Duren has been slowed by injuries so far this winter and spring, after winning Eagle-Tribune girls MVP last spring. She is hoping for a breakthrough day at the MVC Championship on Saturday.
“I’m definitely excited to get back out there and race,” said Duren. “It’s been a rough start to the year for me with some injuries, but I’m starting to feel 100%, so can’t wait to get out there and put up some good times. My goals are to just run as fast as I can and have fun.”
NECC BASEBALL HONORS
The Northern Essex Community College baseball pitching staff swept the All-Region first team, to highlight six first team selections for the Region 21 Champion Knights.
Jairo Vasquez of Lawrence, Tristan Ciampa and Jagger Iovinelli took all three pitching spots on the first team. Heading into District Championship Weekend, Vazquez leads the country in both ERA (1.19) and strikeouts per nine innings (16.81). Ciampa ranks fourth in ERA at 1.54. Iovinelli currently sits with a 2.28 ERA. The trio has combined to go 23-1.
Joining them on the first team, were infielder Anthony Marcano, outfielder Cooper Smith and designated hitter Richard Matos. Marcano currently ranks second in the nation in slugging percentage at 1.044, eighth in batting average .495 and tied 10th in home runs with 11. Matos is among the nations top 10 in RBI’s (68), while also adding a .430 batting average and .807 slugging percentage.
Former Pinkerton Astro Kameron Levesque was NECC’s lone representative on the second team. Jomar Moreta and Lucas Berube were both selected honorable mentions.
BANDWAGON FAN
Nothing like a celebrity that fakes his fandom. Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons has been photographed in Celtics, 76ers and Mavericks jerseys and called himself a Golden State fan. Pick one Micah!
CAPTAINS CORNER
With spring sports nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
