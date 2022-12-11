MAZZIE EXCELS FOR UNH
Former Central Catholic kicker Nick Mazzie (CCHS class of 2021) delivered an outstanding season for the University of New Hampshire football team, which closed out its season last Saturday.
The redshirt freshman finished 11 for 13 kicking field goals, with a long of 43 yards and another 42-yarder. and both of his misses were blocked, according to the UNH website.
Mazzie also went 45 for 46 on extra points, going 34 for 34 over the Wildcats’ final 10 games. He also averaged 57.1 yards on 67 kickoffs, with 12 touchbacks, and even made three tackles.
He follows in the footsteps of another Eagle-Tribune area star, Jason Hughes, who made 19 field goals and 46 PATs in two seasons as UNH’s starting kicker (2018-19). He lost his senior season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADAMOPOULOS’ RANKING
When Central Catholic football coach Chuck Adamopoulos retired two weeks ago, he did so with a 204-79 career record in 26 season as head coach.
That ranked him third among local then-active high school football coaches in career wins. He trailed just Pinkerton’s Brian O’Reilly (335-128 in 45 seasons) and Pentucket’s Steve Hayden (240-186-2 in 38 seasons). Hayden is a close friend of Adamopoulos. Both attended Pentucket, and Hayden gave Adamopoulos his first coaching job.
After “Coach A” on the list are Pelham’s Tom Babaian (128-98 in 23 seasons), who took home his third straight state title, and Andover’s E.J. Perry (85-50 in 13 seasons).
WARERU TO GEORGETOWNBrooks defensive back Rayden Waweru of Lawrence has committed to play his college football at Division 1-AA Georgetown University, he announced on his Twitter page last week.
The ball-hawking safety turned in 20 tackles, two recovered fumbles and six interceptions for a Brooks squad that finished 8-1 and won a postseason bowl game.
CAPTAINS CORNER
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
