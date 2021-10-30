McGrail picks Ephs
Central Catholic star senior receiver/defensive back Justice McGrail will play his college football at Williams College, he recently announced on Twitter.
Heading into Saturday’s game at Hingham, McGrail had caught 31 passes for 583 yards and 10 touchdowns this fall. He’s a top target of defending Eagle-Tribune MVP quarterback Ayden Pereira, who he called one of his closest friends.
Former Central Catholic Eagle-Tribune All-Star lineman Uyi Osayimwen is currently a freshman for Williams. He has seven tackles and a sack this fall.
Webster to Union
St. John’s Prep senior Kyle Webster of North Andover will continue his baseball career at Union College, he announced on Twitter.
Last spring was a wild one for Webster. The then-junior didn’t dress for varsity games until the very end of the regular season, then went on to hit the game-winning home run in the Division 1 North title game win over Lincoln-Sudbury. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is also a starting lineman for the state champion favorite Prep football team.
Relive the action
For video highlights from Methuen’s thrilling 23-19 win over North Andover on Friday, visit us online.
The video includes Methuen QB Drew Eason‘s two TD passes to Will McKinnon and one to Jason Silverio, North Andover QB Jack O’Connell‘s touchdown catch and run and running back Jack Ferullo‘s TD.
Weekday state title games?
Due to the New England Revolution’s playoff schedule, the Massachusetts high school football state title games appear to be moving to week days this fall.
Boston Herald high school sports guru Dan Ventura is reporting that three games will be played on Dec. 1 (Wednesday), three more on Thursday (Dec. 2) and two on Dec. 6 (Monday).
Would teams be able to draw any semblance of a crowd on a weekday in Foxboro? It seems like an unfortunate situation.
Knights hockey to Division 1
The MIAA has announced a realignment of its hockey divisions, and North Andover is one of the teams on the move. The Scarlet Knights will move from Division 2 to Division 1 starting this winter. North Andover is led by hockey/baseball star Andrew Perry.
No other local teams moved in the realignment, which is due to the new state-wide tournament, which will consist of the top 32 teams in each division.
Fantastic freshmen
Methuen football already had freshman Shane Eason making plays this fall. On Friday another freshman, Josh Kwakye, pitched in with a big 45-yard catch and a nice kick return.
The Kwakye name is nothing new to Methuen football. His brother Peter Kwayke was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive back for the Rangers as a senior in 2017. That fall he also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns, ran for five touchdowns and caught four scores as a running back/receiver hybrid.
