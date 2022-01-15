McKenzie hits 1,000
Central Catholic boys hoops star Xavier McKenzie scored his 1,000th career varsity point in the Raiders’ 60-43 win over Methuen on Friday. McKenzie finished with a game-high 20 points.
The senior point guard/shooting guard has scored at least 15 points in all eight games this winter, topping 20 points six times. He was an All-Scholastic and repeated as an Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer last winter, averaging 19.5 points per game.
Duo pick UNE football
A pair of local football players will continue their careers at the University of New England.
All-New Hampshire Division 1 South offensive/defensive lineman Jackson Milano of Windham announced last week he will play for UNE.
Joining him will be Central Catholic senior defensive back/wide receiver/kicker Jeremy Barton of Kingston, N.H.
There were six locals on the 2021 University of New England football roster, including starting defensive back Nick Lombard of Pinkerton.
Fry in fifth
Former Brooks School star and Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers finished the regular season with 60 catches for 497 yards and seven touchdowns.
That marked the sixth most catches for a rookie tight end in NFL history. The record is held by Keith Jackson, who caught 81 passes for 869 yards for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988. Hall of Famer Mike Ditka caught 56 passes as a rookie in 1961.
Cooper signs
Former Merrimack College star lineman Sam Cooper has signed a reserve-futures contract with the Houston Texans, Aaron Wilson of Houston’s Sportstalk790.com reports.
Cooper, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound rookie guard/center, finished the regular season on the Texans’ practice squad.
Daccord on reserve
Since the start of December, North Andover’s Joey Daccord has split his time between the Seattle Kraken’s COVID-19 reserve “Taxi Squad” and the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers. He has appeared in three NHL games this season, last on Dec 6. In 13 games with the Checkers he has a 2.21 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.
Kreider an All-Star
Former Phillips Academy star Chris Kreider was named to his second straight NHL All-Star Game last week.
Kreider leads the New York Rangers with 23 goals — 10 more than No. 2 — and is fourth in overall points (34) in 38 games for the New York Rangers this winter. He should have no problem topping his career high of 28 goals, which he has done twice.
DWillisET
