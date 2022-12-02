MCKENZIE OUT FAST
Former multi-time Eagle-Tribune Super Team guard Xavier McKenzie of Central Catholic is off to a blazing start for UMass Boston men's basketball.
The 6-foot-3 freshman had started all five games going into the weekend, averaging 14.2 points a game, second best on the team. He's also second on the Beacons in rebounds (5.4) and is leading the team in steals (21) and minutes played (37.0 per game).
McKenzie averaged 24.0 points per game last year, and scored 1,340 points for his Central career.
DESOUZA HONORED
Former North Andover football star and Curry College senior receiver Gabe DeSouza has been named All-Commonwealth Coast Conference.
In what could be his final college season (he still has a year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 shutdown) DeSouza posted career-highs in catches (53) and receiving yards (638) and led the conference with eight touchdown catches in 10 games. For his career, he has 142 catches for 1,732 yards and 25 touchdowns.
DYNAMIC DEFENSE
St. John's Prep's defense -- led by Andover’s Mikey Nabbout, whose day included a key caused fumble -- delivered an amazing performance to shut out Springfield Central in the Division 1 title game on Saturday.
Prior to the title game, Springfield Central was undefeated against Massachusetts foes, posting point totals of 38 (Central Catholic), 56, 54 (Methuen), 56, 60, 52, 46, 53, 68 and 64.
Speaking of Nabbout, I undersold his physical presence in my feature last week. He clarified he actually weighs 250 pounds, ideal size for a pass rushing defensive end.
MISSING BRADY
Since Bill Belichick became New England head coach, the Patriots were 121-20 at home when Tom Brady started, and 21-21 when any other QB started at Gillette Stadium. That includes Thursday's loss to the Bills.
Stats might be for losers, but that one's pretty telling.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the fall sports season at an end and the winter season just underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.