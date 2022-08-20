ZINTER, LATHAM LEAD HONOREES
With the Massachusetts high school football season about to kick off on Sept. 9, publications have released their All-State football teams. and local players are well represented.
For the New England Football Journal (nefootballjournal.com), Central Catholic Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Notre Dame-bound tight end/linebacker Preston Zinter and defensive back/running back Matthias Latham were named to the first team. On the second team were fellow Raiders Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker Sean Mercuri and lineman Jaden Wiggins.
Andover Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/receiver/linebacker Lincoln Beal was on the third team, while Methuen QB Drew Eason and Central first-year starting QB Blake Herbert were honorable mentions.
For the Boston Herald preseason All-Star team, Zinter, Latham, Wiggins and Mercuri were named to the first team. Beal was named to the second team and Eason, Lawrence QB Jayden Abreu and Andover QB Scotty Brown were among the local honorable mentions.
ANOTHER MILFORD ALUM
In my feature on former Whittier football star Colby Laursen-Rice, I noted he did a postgrad year at Milford Academy in Connecticut. Well, colleague Hector Longo pointed out he’s not the first local star to PG there.
Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star pitcher Colin Young attended Milford after leading Pentucket to the 1994 state title. He then pitched at Fordham, before being drafted by Colorado in the ninth round of 1999 MLB Draft. He played nine professional baseball seasons, reaching double-A with the Red Sox (2004) and Rockies (2002-03).
EXTER TO IOWA
Former Merrimack College goalie Joe Exter, best remembered for overcoming a gruesome injury with the Warriors that left him in a coma to play professional hockey, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Iowa Heartlanders, the ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild. Exter most coached for Ohio State, which featured ex-Central Catholic star Jake Wise and Windham’s Joe Dunlap.
POWER OUTAGE
The Red Sox entered the weekend on pace to hit 152 homers as a team this season, down from 219 last season. The only Sox that have reached 10 homers in 2022 are Rafael Devers (25), Trevor Story (15) and Bobby Dalbec (11).
By comparison, Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton entered the weekend with a combined 98 homers. and Stanton’s missed a month.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
