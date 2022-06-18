CHa
D GAME SATURDAY
Anyone hungry for a taste of high school football should head down to Saint Anselm College (Manchester, N.H.) on Saturday for the CHaD (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth) New Hampshire All-Star Football Game (1 p.m.)
The North squad features six players from Salem, including Eagle-Tribune All-Star running backs Aidan McDonald and Tommy Ahlers, and five players from Pinkerton, including Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker Jack Mackiernan and QB Nathan Campos.
Also featured are five players from defending Division 2 champion Timberlane, including 2021 Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Cooper Kelley and All-Star Ethan Stewart.
NA’S O’CONNELL STARS
Recent North Andover High graduate Jack O’Connell starred at quarterback for the North squad at the Shriners All-Star Football Game on Friday at Bentley College. O’Connell, a Stonehill football recruit and Eagle-Tribune All-Star, threw a go-ahead 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but the South squad rallied to win 20-17.
CASHMAN TO UMASS LOWELL
Goalie Grace Cashman, who helped lead Central Catholic girls lacrosse to a 20-1-1 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals, will play college lacrosse at Division 1 UMass Lowell, the Raiders announced on Twitter. Cashman was in net every game for Central, delivering a 5.8 goals-against average.
Fellow Central Catholic standout Alex Paglia will play college lacrosse at Stonehill.
VOLQUEZ FINISHES FIFTH
According to records compiled by renowned track historian Larry Newman of Haverhill, recently-graduated Lawrence High star Jordany Volquez ranks fifth in New England history and third in Massachusetts history in the 110-meter hurdles with a career-best 13.94 to place second at All-States in May. This was compiled before New Balance Nationals.
No. 1 All-Time is still Eagle-Tribune area leader Methuen’s Jeff Baker, who ran an FAT (digital timed) career-best 13.87 in June of 1985.
BEGIN HITS 250
Congrats go out to Cheryl Begin — Whittier Tech’s softball coach since 2006 — who earned her 250th career victory when the Wildcats beat Clinton 9-1 in the first round of the tournament. Her squad finished 20-4 this season.
LIKE HALL OF FAME FATHER
Here’s an amazing stat. MLB Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero hit 87 home runs in his first 403 big league games. His son, Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit 87 homers in his first 403 MLB games.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.