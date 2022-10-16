PRO HOCKEY UPDATE
With the National Hockey League season kicking off, lets check in on where some local professional hockey players are currently skating.
North Andover’s Colin Blackwell opened the season with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. He logged 11:21 of ice time in the team’s season-opener.
Former Pinkerton star Zach Sanford made the opening night roster for the Nashville Predators. It’s the fourth different NHL team for Sanford in the last three years, following recent stops in St. Louis (2020-21), Ottawa (2021-22) and Winnipeg (2022).
Haverhill’s Jordan Harris was in the lineup and saw regular shifts for the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener.
North Andover’s Joey Daccord is opening the season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The netminder had a 2.28 goals-against average in 34 AHL games last winter.
Derry’s Paul Thompson is a member of the Bridgeport Islanders, the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. This marks the 13th AHL season for the 33-year-old Thomson, and second with the Islanders. Fellow former Astro JD Dudek is the lone American playing for Swedish club Tranås AIF .
North Andover’s Brian Pinho is a member of the AHL’s Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils).
GABIN HONORED
Endicott College junior Freddy Gabin of North Andover took home Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Special Teams Player of the Week honors last weekend.
A running back and kick returned, Gabin scored his first collegiate touchdown as he returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score. He added another 32-yard kickoff return in the 52-7 win over Nichols College. It was his first game as starting kick returner this fall, after returning 10 kicks (25.0 average) last fall.
Gabin was a junior starting running back on North Andover High’s 2018 Division 2 state championship team, rushing for 72 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinals. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a senior (950 rushing yards, 14 TDs).
DRIEND HITS 1,000
Congrats go out to Methuen volleyball standout Samantha Driend, who topped 1,000 kills for her high school career recently. She is believed to be the program’s all-time leader in kills, and had led the Rangers to a stellar 12-2 record heading into the weekend.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
