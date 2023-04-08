LOCAL PRO HOCKEY UPDATE
With the National Hockey League regular season about to end, it’s time for us to check in with our local professional hockey players.
North Andover’s Joey Daccord has opened eyes for the Seattle Kraken of late. After a 29-save victory over Dallas, he came on in relief two days later and allowed just one goal and made 23 saves against Nashville. He’s also 26-7-3 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .918 save percentage with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds.
Chicago Blackhawk Colin Blackwell of North Andover has been limited since late February due to a lower body. Before that, he had appeared in 53 NHL games, scoring two goals and adding eight assists. He recently made headlines by bringing 13 Golden Retrievers to a Blackhawks practice.
Montreal Canadiens top defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill was hit by the injury bug at an unfortunate time, missing the Habs’ lone visit to the TD Garden of this season. He’s appeared in 65 games for the Canadiens, notching four goals and 13 assists.
Veteran NHLer and former Pinkerton star Zach Sanford is back in The Show. He was recalled to the NHL’s Nashville Predators on Thursday. During his stay with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, he notched 12 goals and 16 assists in 45 games.
North Andover’s Brian Pinho has scored 10 goals and added 17 assists in 50 games for the AHL’s Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils).
Former Pinkerton star Paul Thompson is wrapping up his 13th pro hockey season, this one as a member of the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders. In 54 games, he has 12 goals and eight assists.
Fellow ex-Pinkerton Astro J.D. Dudek is playing for the Genting Casino Coventry Blaze of the British Elite League, the highest level in the UK. In 29 games, he has nine goals and eight assists.
CAPTAINS CORNER
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
