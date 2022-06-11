CONWAY RETURNING TO WHALE
Methuen’s Amanda Conway has signed a contract extension to return to the Connecticut Whale of the professional Premier Hockey Federation for the 2022-23 season, the team has confirmed.
Conway is coming off a breakout second season with Connecticut. The former Eagle-Tribune MVP scored 12 goals and added nine assists in 18 games, leading the Whale to the championship game, known as the Isobel Cup. She scored a goal in the title game loss to the Boston Pride.
“Amanda is a very powerful forward who finds the net in all situations,” said Whale general manager Alexis Moed in a press release. “She has a knack for finishing and we have seen her hit some pretty incredible shots at critical moments.”
PUGLISI COACHING IN NH
Wayne Puglisi, who led Andover boys lacrosse for 20 years, was on the sidelines this spring, as an assistant coach for Timberlane boys lacrosse, which advanced to the Division 2 state semifinals.
Puglisi had a 243-145 record in 20 seasons as Golden Warriors boys coach (2001-20), earning MIAA boys lacrosse Coach of the Year in his final season. He helped Ken Blaszka‘s Owls go 14-4 this season.
PETISCE TO US DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
Methuen High girls hockey standout defenseman MJ Petisce has been chosen for the USA National Development Camp, the school reports. The camp will run from July 9-14 in St. Cloud, Minn.
This winter as a freshman, Petisce scored three goals and added three assists while starring on the defensive end. She scored one goal with seven assists as an eighth grader on the varsity team.
LICARE HITS 100
Central Catholic lacrosse star Nicolette Licare scored her 100th career goal in the Raiders’ regular season finale against Austin Prep. She closed out the regular season with 75 goals this spring, right behind teammate Kerri Finneran (78 goals). Fellow Raider Grace Lydon scored 56 regular season goals.
SACHEMS TO PANTHERS
In case you missed it, Pentucket Regional High School recently announced that it has chosen “Panthers” as the school’s new nickname. Pentucket was known as the “Sachems” from 1958 until the name was “retired” in 2020. The new mascot features a panther with three trees and the Merrimack River running under it.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.