KNOWLTON A CORSAIR
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Whittier Tech wide receiver Daniel Knowlton will play his college football at UMass Dartmouth, he announced this week.
Knowlton led the Eagle-Tribune area with 907 receiving yards this past fall, 126 yards better than No. 2. He also finished second in area in receptions with 57, two off the lead and grabbed seven TDs. He’s also an outfield in baseball.
MURPHY TO ST. LAWRENCE
Eagle-Tribune All-Star North Andover offensive lineman Finn Murphy will play college football for St. Lawrence University, he announced on Twitter.
Originally a soccer player, the 6-foot-2, 255-pounder switched to football as a sophomore and ended up anchoring the Scarlet Knights’ line. He was also a defensive lineman and long snapper.
“He’s the most cerebral football player I’ve ever coached,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski in the fall.
NELSON HITS 1,000
Former Central Catholic great Tyler Nelson of Bradford recently delivered his best game of the season for the Rostock Seawolves of the professional German Basketball Bundesliga. Nelson erupted for 23 points — including 5 for 5 from 3-point range — and nine rebounds in a 92-83 win.
Better yet, Nelson recorded his 1,000th career point as a member of the Seawolves, who he has played for since 2021, following a stint in the NBA G-League. He is currently averaging 15.2 points and is listed as the team’s starting point guard.
BROOKS SIGNING IN METHUEN
Former Boston Bruins goalie Ross Brooks will be signing autographs at VFW Hall #8349 in Methuen on Jan. 22. Brooks will be signing for $12 per autograph from 10 a.m. until noon at the monthly card show at 26 River St., Methuen.
The card show runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with 35 dealer tables offering cards and sports memorabilia. For more info, call Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season now in full swing, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
