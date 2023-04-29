WISE JOINS PANTHERS
Former Central Catholic hockey star and North Andover resident Jake Wise signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Florida Panthers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, earlier this month, and made an immediate impact.
In his first professional game, Wise tallied a pair of assists in the Checkers’ win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Wise was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks, in the third round of the 2018 draft, but could become a free agent after playing four years of college hockey. He’s coming off a huge senior season at Ohio State, scoring 12 goals and adding 27 assists in 40 games.
OWEN HITS 60
If you see Haverhill’s Shawn Owen around, be sure to wish the Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Famer a happy 60th birthday!
The former Reggies football and track standout is one of the all-around good guys in the Merrimack Valley.
Hard to be believe, but yes, Owen has reached the big 6-0!
KUCHAR STEPS DOWN
Former award-winning Andover High boys hockey coach Chris Kuchar has stepped down as Malden Catholic hockey coach, he announced. He served as the Lancers’ coach for the past four seasons, finishing 7-10-3 this past winter.
Kuchar joined Malden Catholic after as stellar run with Andover, earning MVC Division 1 Coach of the Year and Eagle-Tribune hockey Coach of the Year. Kuchar led the Golden Warriors to the Super 8 in 2018 — the only area public school team to ever make that tournament. He went 13-5-2 in his final season at Andover, before he was unexpectedly let go.
FEMALE BASEBALL STANDOUT
Earlier this week, Maggie Fox started at catcher for the Bedford (N.H.) High baseball team. New Hampshire sports guru Roger Brown of the Union Leader believes she could be the first female to ever catch for a New Hampshire Division I team.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With spring sports already well underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
