Thompson to Worcester
Former Pinkerton star and longtime professional hockey player Paul Thompson has extended his career by singing with the Bridgeport Islanders — the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders — who assigned him to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL two weeks ago. He notched an assist in his first game with the Railers.
Thomson, who turns 33-years-old on Nov. 30, has appeared in 24 NHL games and 606 AHL games in his 12-year professional career.
With Worcester, Thompson is a teammate of fellow Pinkerton star JD Dudek. The 25-year-old is in his second season with the Railers.
Relive the action
For video highlights from Whittier’s thrilling win over Georgetown on Thursday, Methuen’s Division 1 first round victory over Everett from Friday and Pinkeron’s Division 1 first round clash with Londonderry from Saturday, visit Eagletribune.com.
Title games at Exeter
Exeter High School will host the New Hampshire state championship football games this fall, New Hampshire sports guru Roger Brown reported. The Division 3 and 4 games will be on Nov. 13, while the Division 1 and 2 games will be on Nov. 20.
Will Ethan Stewart and Timberlane be there to play for their first state title game since 2001? The chances look strong.
Lynch a Viking
North Andover senior Aidan Lynch will continue his baseball career at Salem State University, the school announced last week.
An outfielder, Lynch hit .302 (13 for 43) with 10 runs scored and six RBIs last spring for the Scarlet Knights. He is also a linebacker and running back for the North Andover football team.
A real MVP
With all due respect to the Windham and Exeter players from the Division 1 state title field hockey game on Halloween, a real MVP that day in my eyes was former Jaguars assistant football coach Matt Blair, the husband of Windham head field hockey coach Katie Blair.
After covering the title game, I discovered my car had a flat tie, and didn’t have the tools (or knowhow) to change it. Blair — now the assistant athletic director at Malden Catholic under former Windham AD and football coach Bill Raycraft — came to the rescue and changed the tire for me.
Change tires, coach a state champion field hockey program, lacrosse and football — is there anything the Blair family can’t do?
Passing wild
In a truly bizarre stat, Georgetown football did not call a single run play against Whittier on Thursday.
Senior star quarterback Anthony Plumb accounted for every play the Royals ran against the Wildcats. He completed 22 of 45 passes for 318 yards, scrambled twice — one for a 2-yard touchdown and another for a late first down — and was sacked three times, accounting for all five Georgetown run plays.
While Plumb has been the focus all season, Georgetown has at least mixed at times. Against Nashoba on Oct. 29, Chris Guyer had two rushes.
By comparison, Whittier ran the ball 48 times.
Commented
