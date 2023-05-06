FITZGERALD TO ENDICOTT
North Andover High offensive lineman Shane Fitzgerald will play his college football at Endicott College, he recently announced on Twitter.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder was an Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star this past fall as a senior captain for the Scarlet Knights.
Fitzgerald was joined on the newest Endicott recruiting class — which the Gulls announced on Twitter this week — by Eagle-Tribune All-Star Central Catholic running back Markys Bridgewater.
They are the latest locals to join an Endicott roster that was loaded with locals in 2022, including Anthony Caggianelli (Pelham/Central Catholic), Michael LeFebre (Methuen/Central Catholic), Brady Skafas (Haverhill), Spencer Riley (Haverhill), Michael Awiszus (Andover/Central Catholic), Jackson Dailey (Salem, N.H.), Nick Ankiewicz (North Andover), Adam Lawrence (North Andover) and Nicholas Gaiero (Windham/Central Catholic).
VIRGINIA OFFERS HEBERT
Central Catholic quarterback Blake Hebert has earned an offer from Division 1-A University of Virginia football, he announced on Twitter this week. The sophomore, who is rated a three-star recruit by recruiting website 24/7sports.com, was also recently offered by Division 1-A Rutgers.
DACCORD RETURNS TO ARIZONA
North Andover’s Joey Daccord returned to a familiar location in his final NHL appearance of the 2022-23 regular season. The goalie played for the Seattle Kraken against the Arizona Coyotes, who play their home games at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena. Daccord starred for Arizona State (2016-19), and became the first Sun Devil to play in the NHL.
BOBO HONORED
Former North Andover resident Jake Bobo was recently named one of three finalists from across the nation for the 13th annual Pop Warner College Football Award, given to, “A senior who has made a difference on the field, in the classroom and in his community, and serves as a role model to Pop Warner’s young student athletes.”
The former Duke and UCLA star receiver recently signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks.
CAPTAINS CORNER
