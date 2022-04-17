Locals star for UNH
The University of New Hampshire played its annual Blue-White spring football game on Thursday, and a few locals stood out.
Former Central Catholic kicker Nick Mazzie boomed a 38-yard field goal, and was named special teams kicker “Cat of the Week” for the spring practices.
Fellow former Central star Osho Omoyeni was spotlighted by first-year UNH head coach Ricky Santos as a player that has stepping up to lead the offensive line, during an interview on WMUR New Hampshire.
Zane Olmstead, who played at Phillips Academy and lists Andover as his home town, split time at quarterback and was 10 for 14 for a game-high 126 yards. Lowell’s Brendan Tighe made a game-high five tackles.
Splagounias honored
Former Windham High star Thomas Splagounias, a senior on the the 2021 UNH football team, was named to the 2022 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society by the NFF and College Hall of Fame.
Splagounias, a mechanical engineering major, had to have a GPA of over 3.2 and be a starter or key contributor to the team to qualify. He saw key time at tight end in the fall, catching a touchdown against the University of Albany.
Hayes named captain
Former Salem High standout Matt Hayes has been named a captain for the Saint Anselm hockey team for the 2022-23 season. As a junior this winter, Hayes scored nine goals and added 13 assists. He played two years at Salem High (2012-14), scoring 10 goals, before transferring to Lawrence Academy.
Hayes is one of three locals on the Saint Anselm hockey team, along with Salem’s Chris Lemay and North Andover’s Alex Daccord, the brother of Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord.
Different family
In case you were wondering, Haverhill track standout and soccer Eagle-Tribune All-Star Drew Roberts — who was featured in Friday’s Eagle-Tribune — is not related to the Haverhill High Roberts hockey family, which includes current Hillies boys hockey coach Joe Roberts and former standout Jeff Roberts.
In fact, Drew said he has never played hockey in his life.
From NH to MLB record
Former New Hampshire Fisher Cat Jordan Romano recently set the Toronto Blue Jays team record for consecutive saves with his 26th straight in a win over the Yankees. Romano pitched for the Fisher Cats’ 2018 Eastern League Championship team, going 11-8 with a 4.13 ERA.
