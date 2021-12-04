Hollingsworth honored
Salem State University hockey sophomore Kaia Hollingsworth of Methuen was named New England Hockey Conference Goalie of the Week last week after she made 26 saves to blank Anna Maria 2-0.
The two-time Eagle-Tribune girls hockey MVP, who led Methuen/Tewksbury to a state championship, had played five games for Salem State heading into the weekend, delivering a 2.55 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. She made 52 saves in a loss to Elmira.
Ankiewicz to Endicott
All-MVC Division 2 North Andover receiver Nick Ankiewicz will continue his football career at Endicott College, he announced on Twitter last week.
The top target for QB Jack O’Connell, Ankiewicz caught eight touchdowns this fall, including a 21-yard score in the Scarlet Knights’ win over Andover High at Fenway Park. He finished that game with three catches for 73 yards.
The 2021 Endicott roster featured nine local players, including Ankiewicz’s former North Andover teammate, running back Freddie Gabin.
Foley All-Conference
Salve Regina junior Connor Foley of Andover was one of four defensive backs named to the All-Commonwealth Coast Football first team last week.
Foley made 31 tackles, 26 solo, three interceptions and broke up nine passes for Salve this fall, his first as a starter.
McDonnell’s local stars
As previously reported, UNH head coach Sean McDonnell retired last week, after holding the job since 1999 (157-104 record).
A number of local athletes have excelled for McDonnell in recent seasons. Many have been from Central Catholic, including past standouts D’Andre Drummond-Mayrie and Mike Balsamo and current starters QB Bret Edwards and offensive lineman Osho Omoyeni.
Other locals that have had productive careers include Timberlane alums Jason Hughes, who became an All-Colonial Athletic Association kicker, Pentucket’s Cody Rothwell and Pinkerton’s Noah Robison.
Pro Bowl locals
It’s pretty cool to see a pair of former Eagle-Tribune All-Stars on the NFL’s Pro Bowl ballot for tight ends.
Ex-Pentucket and Brooks star Pat Freiermuth of Pittsburgh has six touchdown catches, one behind Patriot Hunter Henry for the NFL lead among tight ends. and Ryan Griffin of Londonderry and the Jets, now in his ninth NFL season, has 21 catches for 179 yards and a TD.
Star spectators
Patriots stars Mac Jones, Damian Harris, Matthew Judon and others hung around Gillette Stadium after practice to watch some of the Division 1 state title game between Central Catholic and Catholic Memorial. Cameras caught them watching from the runway.
