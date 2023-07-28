HARRING NEWSInteresting news this week out of Amesbury where Austin Prep’s Jake Harring, who graduates next spring, committed to play baseball at Hofstra University.
“Extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Hofstra University!” shared Harring over social media. “Thank you to everyone who helped along the way.”
Harring’s dad, Ken, also made some news himself this month as he resigned his post at UMass Lowell after 19 seasons at the River Hawks’ helm.
The Lowell baseball influence is huge in these parts. If you look at the coaches that program has produced, basically all under the Jim Stone/Harring tree, it’s pretty amazing.
Locally, Andover’s Dan Grams and Central’s John Sexton represent their alma mater tremendously and with pride.
Others around the region include Jon Cahill at Beverly, Joe Sancinito at Arlington, Matt Stone at Lowell Catholic and Ken Connerty at Tyngsborough. Connerty, of course, was the one-year bridge between the legendary Stone and Harring at UMass Lowell.
Former Merrimack College coach Nick Barese will take over as the interim head coach at Lowell for the upcoming school year.
NECC GOLF TOURNEY COMING UP
If you are looking o hit the golf course for a great cause, you might want to consider the sixth annual Northern Essex Community College Golf Tournament at Renaissance in Haverhill on Monday, August 28.
Anyone who follows the NECC athletic programs has seen its emergence on a national level recently. It’s also an athletic department that has changed countless lives for student-athletes around the region.
There are two flights on the 28th. The morning flight is limited to 80 players and costs $185 per player, including lunch. The afternoon flight of 128 players is $200 and includes dinner.
Sponsors are needed as well For more information, contact NECC Athletic Director Dan Blair at 978-556-3820.
METHUEN SUMMER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS OPEN TUESDAY
It’s playoff time for the Methuen High School Boys Summer League this week with the title to be decided over the next two Tuesdays at the Klimas Fieldhouse.
Here is the schedule for this week, with the final rounds to be contested on Tuesday, August 8.
Tuesday, August 1
5 p.m.: Wilmington vs. Pentucket; Westford vs. Billerica; Dracut vs. Lowell Catholic
6 p.m.: Wilmington/Pentucket winner vs. Saint John’s Prep; Tewksbury vs. Methuen; Dracut/Lowell Catholic winner vs. Windham
7 p.m.: North Andover vs. Londonderry; Pelham vs. Alvirne; Lawrence vs. Salem
8 p.m.: Bishop Guertin vs. Georgetown; Tewksbury/Methuen winner vs. Dracut-LC/Windham winner; Wilm-Pent/SJP winner vs. Pelham/Alvirne winner
OUIMET GOLF ACTION
It was a quiet week for the local contingent as the Francis Ouimet Memorial Tournament took place at Oakley Country Club.
Andover Country Club’s Evan Giggey was the lone area player to make the cut in the championship division. He tied for 28 at +10 in the 54-hole event.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.