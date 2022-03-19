Goodwin honored
Former Haverhill High star Hannah Goodwin of Roger Williams University was named Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Association Defensive Player of the Week last week. She became the first player in program history to earn the honor.
Goodwin made 19 saves to beat No. 9 Colby on March 9, the first win over a nationally-ranked team in program history.
For the season, Goodwin is 5-1 with an 8.5 goals-against average and has made 55 saves. In three years splitting time (2019-21), she was 8-3 with 88 saves.
In other honors, Northern Essex Community College’s Dan Blair was named one of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics’ Athletic Directors of the Year.
Ingalls Ms. Basketball
Pinkerton senior Avah Ingalls has been named the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Association’s Ms. Basketball for the 2021-22 season.
Ingalls averaged 13.5 points per game this winter, helping lead the Astros to a 17-2 record, and was named New Hampshire Division 1 Player of the Year. For her career, Ingalls scored 798 points, according to coach Lani Buskey.
“Her sacrifice and leadership made her the true Astro she is and always will be,” said Buskey in the press release.
The boys honor went to Brendan Elrick of Hopkinton.
Meet the Golden Warriors
For a video introduction to the Andover High girls basketball team before the Golden Warriors face Springfield Central in the Division 1 state title game, visit eagletribune.com.
The video features each player introducing herself, then adding what her dream job is. Professions range from physical therapy to special education teacher, and even sports media.
Unusual rematch
When Malden Catholic faced Norwood in the Division 2 boys basketball state championship game on Saturday, it featured an interesting rematch.
Current Malden Catholic assistant coach E.J. Perry III and Norwood head coach Kristen McDonnell faced off twice in the Division 1 girls basketball state semifinals — in 2015 and 2017 — when Perry was the head coach of the Andover High girls and McDonald was the head coach of powerhouse Braintree.
McDonald won both matchups, played at the TD Garden.
Rickard to UNE
Methuen High offensive/defensive lineman Mike Rickard will continue his football career at Western New England, he announced last week. Rickard was an All-MVC selection in the fall, when the Rangers advanced to the Division 1 quarterfinals. Six Eagle-Tribune area players played football for UNE last fall.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.