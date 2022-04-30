Harris scores first NHL goal
Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill notched his first National Hockey League goal in Friday’s win over the Florida Panthers. It came in his 10th NHL game.
The goal was a one-timer slap shot, which he fired into the lower left corner of the net. It was also Harris’ first NHL point. The former Northeastern star has accumulated eight penalty minutes since joining the Habs in late March.
Merrimack offers Conners-McCarthy
Brooks School football star receiver/defensive back Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Lawrence has received an offer from Merrimack College football, he announced on Twitter. He said it was his seventh Division 1 college football offer to date.
Connors-McCarthy is coming off a stellar junior season when he caught 34 passes for 605 yards and four touchdowns, made 31 tackles and was named All-NEPSAC. Other offers he has include Division 1-A Buffalo and UMass Amherst.
Captains Corner
With spring sports underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com and bburt@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Doyle to Silver Knights
Pinkerton ace and defending Eagle-Tribune MVP Liam Doyle will play for the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League this summer, the FCBL announced.
Doyle, who is off to a fast start to this spring, joins a Silver Knights roster that already features former Central Catholic standout Noah Jankowski of Methuen and Bates College and Kyle Wolff of Andover and Boston College.
USFL connection
Former Merrimack College football captain and offensive lineman Clay Legault is currently playing professional football for the Philadelphia Stars of the resurrected United States Football League (USFL). The 6-foot-5, 325-pound tackle from Manchester, N.H., was a four-year starter for Merrimack (2017-20). His offensive line coach with the Stars is former Boston College coach Jeff Jagodzinski.
Rosen honored
Former Andover High standout and Eagle-Tribune tennis All-Star Michael Rosen was named one of the Northeast-10 Conference Players of the Week for his singles win and doubles victory last week for Saint Anselm College against Norwich. It was the second time the senior has earned the honor this spring.
