Harris to Habs
Haverhill’s Jordan Harris has reached a two-year deal to sign with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced on its official Twitter page (@CanadiensMTL) on Saturday, now that his senior season at Northeastern University has come to a close.
Harris was selected by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, prior to his stellar career with Northeastern. The defenseman tallied 73 career points (15 goals, 58 assists) in four seasons with the Huskies.
Reports are that Harris could join Montreal as early as this week, providing some much-needed defensive help.
Blackwell to
Toronto
North Andover’s Colin Blackwell has been traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs by the expansion Seattle Kraken.
Blackwell scored eight goals and added nine assists in 39 games with the Kraken this winter, missing time due to a bout with COVID-19. Toronto is the fourth different NHL team for Blackwell in four seasons. He previously played for Nashville (2018-20) and the New York Rangers (2020-21). He has scored 23 career NHL goals.
“I’m really excited,” Blackwell told Phil Stacey of the Salem News. “To be able to go to a team that’s going to be in the playoffs and making a big push down the stretch run and knowing I can contribute to that is great to think about.”
Carter to St. A’s
Methuen wide receiver/defensive back Braeden Carter will continue his football career at Saint Anselm (Manchester, N.H.), he announced on Twitter last week.
After missing his junior year due to a leg injury, Carter caught 30 passes for 388 yards, scored three touchdowns and had over 40 tackles in the fall, earning MVC All-Star honors for the Rangers that advanced to the Division 1 quarterfinals. He was known as the team’s “First Down Machine,” and is also a lacrosse captain.
Shaq, Dream attack
When the Patriots traded offensive lineman Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay, they created a very interesting duo.
Mason’s full name is Shaquille Olajuwon Mason, named after NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon. Mason is now teammates with Shaq Barrett, whose full name is Shaquil Akeem Barrett, named after O’Neal and Olajuwon, who used the spelling “Akeem” until 1991.
Relive the action
For video highlights from the recent Massachusetts girls basketball tournament — featuring Andover, Central Catholic and North Andover
