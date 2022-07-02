VONLEH TEAM USA PICK
Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh was named to the 12-player USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team, which was scheduled to play two qualifying games in July, leading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The team visited Puerto Rico on July 1, followed by a matchup in Cuba on July 4.
The roster is made up of current and former NBA players, along with players from NBA G-League and playing abroad.
NBA veteran Vonleh spent the 2021-22 season with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. He averaged 14.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Sharks this past season.
THROWING DOWN
Brooks School football star and University of Buffalo recruit Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Andover has an impressive talent off the football field.
He can throw down massive slam dunks.
Conners-McCarthy posted videos on his Twitter page of him throwing down an impressive windmill dunk, and followed that up with a two-handed slam.
That’s especially impressive considering Conners-McCarthy is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker.
FIGUEROA AND LAKERS
Lawrence’s LJ Figueroa received a tryout with the Los Angeles Lakers last week. The former St. John’s and Oregon standout was part of a workout that included Derrick Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and Darren Collison, the No. 21 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
Figueroa is coming off a breakout season for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 16.4 points and 8.8 rebounds in 32 games for the Warriors.
NA HIRES VARNEY
Bill Varney has been hired as North Andover boys varsity cross country coach, the school announced on Friday. Varney has served as an assistant coach for the Scarlet Knights since 2016, drawing rave reviews for his work with distance runners in track. Varney ran for Norton High and Bryant University.
ANDOVER AT NATIONALS
A few Andover High athletes had impressive performances at New Balance Nationals that weren’t previously noted.
The girls shuttle hurdles relay of Ashley Sheldon, Adrie Waldinger, Nikita Palsetia and Shayla Quill placed seventh in the championship (top-tier) division in 1:07.69.
The boys 4x800 of Neil Chowdhury, Michael Brown, DJ Walsh and Colin Kirn placed third in the rising stars division in 7:59.01.
Kathleen Yates placed ninth in the rising stars javelin 104-11 and Molly Kiley was 10th in the rising stars 2-mile (11:19.37).
