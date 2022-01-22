Vonleh impressing
NBA veteran Noah Vonleh of Haverhill is excelling in his first year with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.
In 12 games, Vonleh is averaging a team-leading 10.6 rebounds, and is third on the Sharks in scoring at 16.4 points a game, less than a point off the leader. The former Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer and NBA lottery pick scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a win over the Shenzhen Leopards on Tuesday.
Haverhill picks Wasson
Haverhill High announced last week that Jeffrey Wasson has been hired as the school’s new boys lacrosse coach.
Wasson last served as head coach at Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.) after stints as an assistant coach at Arizona State University (2016-19) and Curry College (2015-16). He played at Clark University (class of 2014).
He resides in Manchester, N.H., and works as a judicial law clerk for the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Duo chooses Endicott
A pair of local standouts have committed to play football at Endicott College.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jackson Dailey is a 6-foot, 240-pounder who anchored a line that led Salem to 3,268 rushing yards (326.8 per game) and 36.3 points per game.
Joining him with the Gulls will be North Andover’s A.J. Lawrence, who excelled at safety and slot receiver. He caught three big passes for 39 yards against Andover at Fenway Park. His classmate and fellow Scarlet Knights receiver Nick Ankiewicz picked Endicott in December.
Andover, Central top 10
The MIAA released its first official boys basketball rankings for this winter on Friday, and a pair of local teams are in the Top 10 of Division 1.
Andover (7-0) is ranked No. 3, while Central Catholic (7-2) is ranked No. 6. Aidan Cammann and the Golden Warriors dealt the Raiders their first loss back on Dec. 21.
Methuen (7-2) is ranked No. 28 in Division 1. Taunton (6-1) is No. 1 in Division 1, while Malden Catholic — coached by former Central Catholic head coach John Walsh — is No. 1 in Division 2.
Ranger captains
The Methuen softball team announced on Saturday that its captains for the 2022 season will be Jenny Grelle, Avry Nelson and Makenna Donovan.
Nelson hit .357 last spring, while Grella hit .356 with 22 runs and a team-high 20 RBIs. Donovan was second-team All-MVC.
TWITTER: DWillisET
