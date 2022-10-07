RELIVE THE ACTION
For video highlights from Andover's thrilling 41-34 win over Methuen on Friday, visit eagletribune.com.
The Andover video features all four Lincoln Beal touchdown runs, Scott Brown's TD run, a number of other big plays and interviews with Beal, Brown and offensive lineman Jason Osborne.
A separate Methuen video features Shane Eason's touchdown run, two touchdown catches from his brother Drew Eason and touchdown pass to Anesti Touma, along with other highlights including Josh Kwakye's 21-yard TD run.
COLLEGE LOVE FOR EASON
Methuen quarterback Drew Eason has been receiving interest from Division 1 college football programs. On his Twitter page, he has recently announced game day college football visit invitations from Boston College, UMass Amherst, the University of New Hampshire (UNH), Harvard, Holy Cross and the University of Pennsylvania.
It will be interesting to watch the junior's recruiting journey.
ROY BROTHERS TO SNHU
North Andover lacrosse standouts and brothers Matt Roy and Pat Roy have both committed to play college lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University (Hooksett, N.H.) Both were named MVC All-Stars in the spring, helping lead the Scarlet Knights to a 15-5 record.
Matt started in goal for North Andover, compiling a 5.4 goals-against average last spring. Pat, a midfielder, scored 39 goals, one off the team lead. Both are also members of the football team.
RASANEN TO HALL OF FAME
Congrats go out to North Andover head girls soccer coach and former Scarlet Knights star Lisa (Jensen) Rasanen, who has been selected to the Merrimack College Athletic Hall of Fame, class of 2022.
The North Andover native was a four-time Northeast-10 All-Conference player was also named the NE-10 defensive Player of the Year in 1998 and 1999. She finished her career with the programs third most points (43) and second most assists (29) by a defender. She has coached the Scarlet Knights since 2013.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the fall sports season well underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
