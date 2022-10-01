RELIVE THE ACTION
For video highlights and interviews from Andover High football’s first victory over Central Catholic since 2012, 30-29 on Friday, visit eagletribune.com.
Featured in the video are all eight touchdowns from both sides, including the game-winning TD pass from Scott Brown to Andrew Wetterwald, and interviews with Brown, Wetterwald, Lincoln Beal and head coach E.J. Perry III.
MIAA RANKINGS
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) released its first round of state rankings on Friday, and a few local teams are near the top.
Defending Division 1 champion Andover High field hockey team (6-1-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in Division 1, and No. 2 overall. The Golden Warriors, led by returning Eagle-Tribune MVP Emma Reilly, trail just Division 2 Longmeadow (6-0-1).
In volleyball, Methuen (No. 7, 8-2), Andover (No. 8, 7-2) and Haverhill (7-1) are all in the top 10. Central Catholic (No. 11, 5-2-1) is the top team in boys soccer.
Heading into Friday’s football action, Andover (now 4-0) was ranked No. 3, Central Catholic (now 2-2) No. 6 and Methuen (now 4-0) No. 7 in Division 1.
LICARE TO URI
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Central Catholic attack/midfielder Nicolette Licare will play her college lacrosse at Division 1 University of Rhode Island, the Raiders reported on Twitter.
As a sophomore last spring, Licare was second on Central in goals (84) — topping 100 goals for her career — and added 17 assists, leading the Raiders to their best record (20-1-1) and deepest playoff run (Division 1 quarterfinals) in program history. She was named an All-Scholastic.
CARABALLO DEBUTS STRONG
Former Eagle-Tribune track and cross country All-Star Miana Caraballo of Methuen delivered a stellar debut to her college career last week. The UMass Lowell freshman placed sixth overall at the UMass Dartmouth Cross Country Invitational in a team-best 18:15.6 over the 5K course, leading the River Hawks to the team title.
