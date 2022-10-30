RELIVE THE ACTION
For a pair of video highlight reels from Methuen High football’s 42-28 victory over North Andover High on Friday, visit eagletribune.com.
The Methuen video features Shane Eason‘s three touchdown runs, Drew Eason‘s two TD passes to Anesti Touma, and one to his brother, big plays by Aiden O’Shaunessy and interviews with both Touma and both Eason brothers.
A separate North Andover video has Drew Fitzgerald‘s touchdown passes to Cam Partridge and James Federico, two touchdown runs to Zach Wolinski and Federico’s interception.
NEW MIAA POWER RANKINGS
With Massachusetts high school sports wrapping up the regular season, the MIAA released its latest Division 1 Power Rankings on Friday.
Andover (17-1-0) remained No. 2 in field hockey. Central Catholic was next best at No. 18.
In girls volleyball, Andover (15-4) was ranked No. 5, Sam Driend and Methuen (18-2) were No. 7 and Haverhill (13-4) was No. 11.
In football, heading into Friday’s action, Central Catholic (now 6-2) was No. 3, Andover (8-0) was No. 4 and Methuen (6-2) was No. 8.
Central Catholic (No. 17, 10-4-2) led the way in boys soccer and Andover (No. 21, 13-1-4) and Methuen (No. 23, 15-2-0) paced the girls soccer scene.
ACTIVE COACHING LEADERS
Central Catholic football coach Chuck Adamopoulos reaching 200 career wins got me wondering who the winningest active high school football coaches in The Eagle-Tribune area were. So, here they are, with records heading into Friday.
Name School Years Record
1. Brian O’Reilly Pinkerton 45 333-127
2. Steve Hayden Pentucket 39 239-184-2
3. Chuck Adamopoulos Central 26 200-78
4. Tom Babaian Pelham 23 125-98
5. E.J. Perry Andover 13 83-49
6. Kevin Fitzgerald Timberlane 15 65-78
7. Tom Ryan Methuen 10 61-42
8. Tim O’Connor Haverhill 13 55-74
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the fall sports season nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
