DACCORD NHL WIN
North Andover's Joey Daccord earned a National Hockey League call-up last week to the Seattle Kraken, then earned his second career NHL victory, making 36 saves to beat the Calgary Flames. It was his 15th NHL game.
Daccord was once again off to a strong start in the AHL with Seattle's new affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, scoring two wins and a 3.36 goals-against average in three starts.
In other pro hockey news, former Pinkerton star Paul Thompson of Derry, now with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) scored a goal in his 2022-23 season debut. He's playing in his 13th pro hockey season.
RELIVE THE ACTION
For video highlights and interviews from Methuen football's thrilling victory over Brockton in the Division 1 Round of 16, visit eagletribune.com.
The video features Xander Silva's game-clinching interception on the game's final play and all five Methuen touchdowns -- Drew Eason's touchdown passes to Shane Eason and Anesti Touma and Shane Eason's two touchdown runs and TD pass to Touma. There's also the wild 2-point conversion run in by offensive lineman Jared Rao and plenty of other highlights.
Also featured are interviews with Drew Eason, Touma and Silva.
WORLD SERIES SPINNERS
The Lowell Spinners -- the former single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox -- might be gone, but a couple of alums helped lead the Houston Astros to the World Series this fall.
Longtime Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez was a Lowell Spinner in 2009. He caught Houston's combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series. And who finished off that no-hitter? None other than his 2009 Lowell Spinners teammate Ryan Pressly. Veteran closer Pressly was selected by the Twins in the Rule 5 Draft in 2013, then traded to Houston in 2018. He saved 33 games for the Astros this fall.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the fall sports season nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
