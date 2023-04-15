METHUEN HOCKEY CAPTAINS
Methuen High boys hockey has announced that senior-to-be forward Noah Kneeland and Eagle-Tribune All-Star incoming junior goalie Owen O’Brien will serve as captains for the 2023-24 season.
Kneeland, the brother of 2023 Eagle-Tribune MVP Owen Kneeland, tallied six goals and was second on the team with 19 assists this past winter.
O’Brien delivered a 2.56 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in his second season as the Rangers’ starting goaltender.
BOBO WORKS OUT FOR PATS
Jake Bobo, who spent much of his youth growing up in North Andover, was among the players that worked out for the New England Patriots as part of their “Local Prospects Day” earlier this week. Prior to that, he worked out for the Tennessee Titans, earning a perfect score in the team’s “Physical Traits” category.
Bobo, a former Duke and UCLA receiver/tight end, was also selected in the 2023 USFL Draft by the New Orleans Breakers.
LOCAL CONNECTION
Quarterback Trace McSorley, who signed with the New England Patriots this week, has a connection to a local great. In McSorley’s senior year at Penn State, one of his top targets was former Eagle-Tribune football Player of the Year Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac. Current Steelers tight end Freiermuth caught 26 passes for 368 yards and eight touchdowns in his season with McSorley.
WIGGINS TO BROCKTON
Former New England Patriots tight end and “Snow Bowl” and Super Bowl hero Jermaine Wiggins — the father of former Central Catholic Eagle-Tribune football All-Star defensive linemen Jermaine Wiggins Jr. (class of 2021), and Jaden Wiggins (class of 2023) — has been hired as head football coach for Brockton High School.
A regular on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, Wiggins spent time as a volunteer assistant coach for Central Catholic football in recent years. Jermaine Jr. and Jaden are both headed to play football at UMass Amherst.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With spring sports already well underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
