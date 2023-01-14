MIAA POWER RANKINGS
The MIAA has debuted its power rankings for the 2022-23 winter season, and a few local teams are near the top.
In boys basketball, Jesus “Moose” Moore‘s Lawrence — as expected — is ranked No. 1 in Division 1. Central Catholic is right behind at No. 3, while North Andover is No. 12. In girls hoops, Anna Foley and Andover are No. 3 in Division 1.
In girls hockey, Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA), led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie Julianna Taylor is ranked No. 7 in Division 1. Andover’s ranked No. 2 in Division 2, while Methuen/Tewksbury is No. 17 in Division 1. In boys hockey, Central Catholic and Andover are ranked highest at Nos. 17-18.
PARADIS TO TRANSFER
Jackson Paradis of Kingston, N.H., has announced he has entered the transfer portal after a season with the University of Buffalo football. The running back was a redshirt for the Bulls in the fall.
Paradis was the 2021 New Hampshire Gatorade football Player of the Year after rushing for 1,851 yards and scoring 22 touchdowns for the Tilton School. He becomes the second local star Buffalo has lost in recent weeks.
NEFJ HONORS LOCALS
The New England Football Journal (nefootballjournal.com) announced its 2022 All-State football team, and plenty of locals were featured.
Selected to the first team were Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Central Catholic linebacker Preston Zinter, Andover High running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal and St. John’s Prep defensive lineman Mikey Nabbout of Andover.
Picked to the second team were Methuen running back Shane Eason and Central Catholic defensive lineman Jaden Wiggins and linebacker Sean Mercuri. Andover QB Scotty Brown was picked for the third team honorable mentions were Methuen QB Drew Eason, Central running back/defensive back Markys Bridgewater and QB Blake Hebert, Andover lineman Jason Osborne and North Andover running back Zach Wolinski.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season now in full swing, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
