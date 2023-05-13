FIGUEROA HEATING UP
Lawrence’s L.J. Figueroa has been red hot since joining Grises de Humacao of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional — the first-tier-level professional basketball league in Puerto Rico — in early April.
Last Sunday, Figueroa erupted for 33 points — including five 3-pointers — with eight rebounds against Santurce. In 16 games for Griese, the 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 17.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He has five games of over 20 points.
Prior to joining Griese, Figueroa played the 2022-23 season with the South Bay Lakers, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers. In 23 games, he averaged 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. Since he spent some time with LA, Figueroa could be in line for a championship ring if the Lakers go on to win the NBA title.
JORDAN HARRIS AND PATRICE BERGERON
Haverhill’s Jordan Harris was named the Montreal Canadiens’ finalist for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given annually, “To the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Harris joins beloved Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who is Boston’s finalist for the honor. Harris — a standout defenseman — appeared in 65 games for the Habs this season, notching four goals and 19 assists.
MORE OFFERS FOR HEBERT
The Division 1-A college football offers keep coming for Central Catholic quarterback Blake Hebert.
Just this past week, the sophomore announced offers from major programs Nebraska, Boston College, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Iowa, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, and Pitt.
Not bad for a guy with two years left of high school.
EASON FLIPPING
In other local quarterback news, Methuen QB Drew Eason showed off his athleticism by posting a video of himself nailing a backflip on his Twitter page. Impressive stuff from the Eagle-Tribune football and volleyball All-Star and basketball standout.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With spring sports nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
