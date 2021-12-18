Figueroa impressing
Lawrence’s L.J. Figueroa is off to an impressive start with the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.
In 11 games, the first-year pro is averaging 7.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game as a starting forward. The 6-foot-6 former St. John’s University and Oregon standout was signed and released by Golden State in October.
Figueroa threw down a massive dunk on Dec. 8 that has 12.8 thousand views, and can be found on Twitter.
Dudek traded
Former Pinkerton star JD Dudek was recently traded by the Worcester Railers — the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders — to the Allen (Texas) Americans, the ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.
Dudek was in his second season with the Railers. Last winter, he tallied two goals and 10 assists in 27 games while battling injury.
Reilly takes national honor
Andover state champion field hockey star Emma Reilly has been named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-American third team. In all, 48 athletes were honored ... 16 on each of the three teams.
Reilly, a junior who tallied 27 goals this fall, was the only Massachusetts honoree, and one of just three from New England. The other two were from Connecticut.
McGinn derailed
Former Salem High hockey star and Eagle-Tribune MVP Mitch McGinn has had to put his college hockey career on hold after suffering a broken collarbone. He appeared in four games, with one start, as a freshman for Wentworth this season before the injury in November.
His dad, Salem hockey coach Mark McGinn, said Mitch hopes to return this season.
Pugh retires
ires
Mass. High School Football Coaches Hall of Famer Jim Pugh of Merrimac announced his retirement as Hamilton-Wenham head football coach last week.
The 71-year-old Pugh compiled a 216-132 record and 10 Cape Ann League titles in 32 seasons as a head coach — 26 at Masconomet and the last six with Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals went 8-3 this fall, his 23rd winning season.
McDonald to Wesleyan
Salem’s two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Aidan McDonald will play his college football at Wesleyan University. he announced on Twitter last week. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder led the area in rushing yards each of the last two seasons, compiling 2,112 career ground yards.
