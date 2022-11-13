FIGUEROA WITH LAKERS
Lawrence’s LJ Figueroa had a quick stint with the Los Angeles Lakers last week. He was signed to the Lakers’ active roster for the game vs. the Golden State Warriors, sharing the bench with LeBron James. Figueroa did not get into the game.
Following the game, Figueroa was returned to Los Angeles’ NBA G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. In three games with them, he has averaged 14 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. This is his second season in the G-League, playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors last winter.
PATS HONOR BEASLEY
Longtime Andover resident Derrick Beasley, the head coach of the Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey co-op team, was named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week last week. It’s his fourth year with a team.
Beasley had tenures as an assistant coach at Andover High, as a defensive coordinator, Methuen High and Greater Lawrence as an offensive coordinator.
The Patriots selected Beasley in the fourth round (102 overall) of the 1987 draft out of Winston-Salem State. He also served as head coach of the Boston Militia women’s professional football team.
RELIVE THE ACTION
For video highlights from Andover football’s Division 1 quarterfinal matchup with St. John’s Prep, visit eagletribune.com.
The highlights include Scotty Brown‘s touchdown passes to Lincoln Beal and Patrick Layman, and a few other Golden Warrior highlights.
BARRY PEDERSON IN NEWBURYPORT
Former Boston Bruins sniper Barry Pederson will be in Newburyport Sunday (today), Nov. 13 signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on 25 Low Street. Pederson averaged over a point a game over his five seasons with the Bruins, later being traded for Cam Neely in 1986. He currently works for NESN and Bruins games as an analyst.
The autographs cost $13 each, with free inscriptions (five words). He will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon. Admission is $2.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the fall sports season nearing its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
