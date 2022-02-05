Morales hits 1,000
Lawrence’s Victoria Morales recently scored her 1,000th career point for prep power Proctor Academy. She tweeted a video of her knocking down a deep 3-pointer to reach the milestone, then celebrating the accomplishment with her parents in the stands and her team on the court.
The postgrad point guard, who overcame a torn ACL suffered in 2019, will play college basketball at the University of New Hampshire.
Dunking Eason
Methuen High Eagle-Tribune football All-Star quarterback and basketball guard Drew Eason has some pretty stellar dunking ability.
The Methuen High athletic Twitter page (@methuensports) posted a video of the junior bouncing the ball to himself, then throwing down a two-handed dunk and hanging on the rim during Ranger warmups.
It was nearly as impressive as the 1,928 yards and 17 touchdowns he threw for in the fall.
Bourque to AIC
Haverhill High tight end/defensive end/linebacker Max Bourque will continue his football career at American International College. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was limited to three games as a senior due to injury, but had a sack on Thanksgiving and excelled as a blocker in the Hillies’ double-wing offense.
Bradanese honored
Ex-Central Catholic star Colin Bradanese of Babson was named New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) men’s basketball offensive Player of the Week last week. The senior forward scored 21 points each in wins over Coast Guard and Clarke and 23 points in a victory over Emerson. For the season, Bradanese’s averaging 15.2 point a game.
Reilly All-American
Andover star Emma Reilly has been named to the Max Field Hockey (maxfieldhockey.com) All-American third team, which was announced last week. In all, 60 players from across the country were named All-Americans, 20 players each for the first, second and third team.
Reilly was the only athlete from New England to earn All-American honors. The 2021 Eagle-Tribune MVP and All-Scholastic scored 28 goals for the Division 1 state champion Golden Warriors.
Fisher Cat to Wildcat
UNH football recruit Colby Ramshaw is the son of New Hampshire Fisher Cats president Mike Ramshaw. Colby, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end, starred for 2021 Division 1 state champion Londonderry High School.
Vinatieri to UMass
AJ Vinatieri, the son of New England Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri, has committed to play football at UMass Amherst. The kicker/punter from Zionsville Community (Ind.) High School was rated a four-star recruit by NBCSports.com.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.