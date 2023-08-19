PRESEASON HONORS
The Boston Herald has released its 17th annual preseason All-Eastern Mass. football team, and plenty of locals were honored.
Clemson-bound Central Catholic quarterback Blake Hebert, Methuen running back/receiver Shane Eason and North Andover tight end Jake Saalfrank were all named to the first-team offense.
Methuen two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Drew Eason, Shane’s big brother, was named to the second-team offense. The North Andover duo of defensive lineman Jake O’Neil and Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker/defensive back Zach Wolinski were named to the second-team defense.
No locals were named honorable mention.
Remembering Russ
Sunday marks the four-year anniversary of the passing of longtime Eagle-Tribune sports editor and legendary National Hockey League reporter and writer Russ Conway.
Conway is, of course, best remembered for his ground-breaking investigative work covering the Boston Bruins and the NHL. He was a finalist for the 1992 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame — earning the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award honoring journalists — in 1999.
But Conway was also a fixture covering Lawrence High and other local sport stories. He retired from the Eagle-Tribune in 2006.
His presence is certainly missed in the Merrimack Valley and beyond.
SPEEDY RANGER
Methuen High incoming sophomore and Eagle-Tribune All-Star sprinter Lauren Quarm is only growing faster. She was recently clocked at 20.8 miles per hour at the 33-yard mark of a 40-yard sprint, according to the Catano Performance Twitter page. It’s a jump of more than 3 MPH since the start of the summer.
MORE METHUEN OFFERS
The college offers keep coming in for Methuen High football players. Rangers senior receiver/defensive back Aiden O’Shaughnessy has been offered by Massachusetts Maritime Academy football.
Meanwhile, quarterback Drew Eason picked up another offer, this one from Bates College. That marks the eighth college offer for the All-Scholastic senior signal-caller.
CAPTAINS CORNER
The fall sports season might just be opening the preseason, but we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
