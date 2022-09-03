CENTRAL ALUMS LEAD GULLS
A few former Central Catholic standouts are leading the way for the Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.) football team so far this fall.
In Saturday's season-opening win over St. Lawrence, former Central star Anthony "AJ" Caggianelli ran for a pair of touchdowns. The senior from Pelham finished with a game-high 80 rushing yards on 15 carries and added two catches for 22 yards.
In the same contest, fellow Raider alum Michael LeFebre of Methuen -- a senior defensive back -- grabbed an interception and made two tackles.
A third former Central Raider, senior offensive lineman Michael Awiszus of Andover, was recently named a tri-captain for the Gulls.
MAZZIE STARS IN DEBUT
Speaking of Central Catholic alums impressive in college, University of New Hampshire redshirt freshman kicker Nick Mazzie excelled in his first game as the Wildcats' starting kicker.
In a 31-21 win over Monmouth, Mazzie booted a 28-yard field goal, was 4 for 4 on PATs and averaged 61.3 yards on six kickoffs, even making the tackle on one of them.
KEEGAN GOES DEEP
Methuen's Dom Keegan hit his first professional home run on Friday. The former Central Catholic and Vanderbilt star went deep in his first game with the single-A Charleston RiverDogs after his promotion earlier in the week. He was with the Gulf Coast Rays rookie league team, going 7 for 20 (.412 average) with five RBIs in six games.
VIDEO PREVIEWS
With New Hampshire high school football kicking off this past weekend, and Massachusetts following suit this coming weekend, visit Eagletribune.com for video previews of local teams.
Already available -- from myself and Hector Longo -- are Salem, Pinkerton, Windham, Timberlane, Andover and Haverhill, with more coming this week. It features interviews with the likes of two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Andover standouts Scotty Brown and Lincoln Beal and Pinkerton Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Cole Yennaco.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the fall sports season underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
As Michael Muldoon used to say, “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.